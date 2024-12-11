Gil Solomonr is a retired Finance Manager

It is with immense pain that I am putting the following words into print.

It is appalling that in spite of the Biden Administration’s misguided and naïve knowledge of the Middle East in general and Israeli history in particular, compounded with an open hostility to Israel, the majority of American Jews to their great shame, still voted for the Democrat Party and not for the Republican Donald Trump, the greatest friend Israel has ever had occupying the White House.

This Biden Administration from Day 1 of the current war, attempted and in many cases succeeded, in restricting the Israeli response and thereby prolonged the war.

If it were not for the Biden Administration’s efforts in tying Israel’s hands behind its back, this war would have ended on Israel’s terms many months ago.

As a reminder, Biden and his Jewish born Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened to withhold arms supplies, fighter aircraft & helicopter replacement parts, armoured bulldozers etc. if Israel did not do what it was told.

It was told not to go into Rafah in Gaza, not to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon and other ludicrous instructions while Israel was fighting an existential threat to its survival.

In spite of this barefaced blackmail, American Jews in the majority voted for Biden and the Democrats. To me, the majority of American Jews are a disgrace and a lost cause. They appear to have no knowledge of Torah, have lost their Jewish history, culture and heritage. Anthony Blinken’s Jewish parents must be rolling in their graves.

Australian Jewry is not far removed from their American co-religionists.

The majority will apparently still vote for the Leftist anti-Israel Labor Party till the day they die. In spite of the overwhelming evidence, that the Left is no friend of the Jewish nation they will not, as one former Labor MP stated on National TV “Leave the Tribe”. It appears that Australian Jews too, appear to have a suicidal gene buried deep in their DNA.

The current Australian Labor Government’s actions during this crisis are appalling.

The rhetoric emanating from the Foreign Minister in particular is highly offensive. She castigated Israel on many issued, demanded an investigation when an Australian staff member of the “World Central Kitchen” was inadvertently killed in a strike in Gaza and most recently supported the ICC arrest warrants on Israeli leaders.

Who is this woman to demand anything from Israel?

The Australian Government meanwhile, has denied a Visa to former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. A synagogue was torched in Melbourne and a car vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and accused the government of having an 'extreme anti-Israeli position,' but that is not enough.

It would have pleased many if Israel had declared the Australian Ambassador to Israel as persona-non-grata, recalled the Israeli Ambassador to Australia and if necessary severed diplomatic ties with this Australian Government.

Israel should have made it clear that it will not tolerate this action from a supposed ally while it is fighting an existential war of survival.

Finally, the comment repeated ad nauseam by Diaspora so called leadership and commentators alike that truly disgusts me is the phrase “Israel has the right to defend itself”. Of course, Israel has the right to defend itself.

But why is it that the only country on the planet where the right to defend itself is apparently in question, is the Jewish nation where Jews worldwide appear to be pleading to the outside world for understanding...

The Diaspora needs to get up off its knees and develop a spine.