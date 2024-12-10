MK Moshe Passal (Likud) calls for a law to remove terror supporters from academia and opposes the behavior of university presidents who, he believes, are trying to avoid responsibility.

"There is a parade of professors and university presidents who claim that this is not their business, but rather the police's. However, these same institutions enforce offenses, such as sexual harassment and other crimes. Incitement to terror, specifically, does not interest them," says Passal.

According to him, "students are afraid to go to university because their classmates support their murder. This is unacceptable. We will pass this law and enforce it. There is no reason for this situation to continue. It's time to fight antisemitism, right here in the State of Israel."