An incident in which a 21-year-old man was injured in Bnei Brak is being investogated as a possible ramming attack, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim has been arrested and police say the incident is under investigation.

The injured man's condition is described as light and he is suffering from injuries to his limbs.

EMTs Yehuda Mor and Yechiel Esterson reported,"When we arrived at the scene, we found a pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, suffering from injuries to his limbs and back after being hit by a vehicle driven by a nationalist. Together with rescue medics and paramedics from United Hatzalah and MDA, we provided him with initial medical treatment, including immobilization and dressings, and he is being evacuated in light condition to continue receiving medical treatment in the trauma room at the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in the city."