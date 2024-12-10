Police in Cape Town are investigating an alleged explosive device found near the city’s Jewish community center, according to municipal authorities. The incident, as reported by VINnews, which occurred on Friday, involved what appeared to be an improvised bomb, as confirmed by the local branch of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

The device did not detonate, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Initial media reports incorrectly suggested no device had been discovered, but SAJBD Executive Director Daniel Bloch clarified that a device was indeed found, prompting an investigation by the Hawks, South Africa’s serious crimes division.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stated that police are reviewing CCTV footage, though the precise nature of the device has not yet been confirmed. He condemned any potential attack, emphasizing that “this a city of peace-loving people. Differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always in a peaceful manner. Should this investigation confirm an attempted attack, I know all Capetonians will join me in condemning such actions unequivocally.”

The investigation comes amid heightened tensions in South Africa, where the ruling African National Congress has escalated anti-Israel rhetoric following Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 attack. South Africa accused Israel of genocide charges before the International Court of Justice, which Israel, the United States and many other Western countries reject. South Africa recalled all its diplomats from Israel in November of last year.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in May said during a speech: “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea,” prompting criticism by his country’s Jews for allegedly calling to “exterminate Jews from their homeland.”