Hundreds arrived this morning (Tuesday) to the District Court in Tel Aviv to protest against the court's decision to hold Prime Minister Netanyahu's testimony during the war without considering the implications.

Attorney Dr. Chaim Shine spoke with Israel National News and stated, "Today is a sad day for the Israeli judicial system. It is inconceivable that while IDF soldiers are risking their lives on multiple fronts, the judicial system sits and deliberates on the Prime Minister, who is supposed to be leading this complex and difficult war.

Every hour that the Prime Minister is not present to deal with security matters, harms the State of Israel. The judicial system jeopardizes Israel's security. I hope the judges will be reasonable enough to see the truth. Regarding the bribery case, they have already stated that there is nothing there, and I am sure that if there was no bribery initially, there is nothing in any of the other cases either," he added.

Screenplay writer Meni Asayag said: "I see sections of the Israeli people here, and it's not enough. There needs to be much broader support. We came to defend the truth and the Prime Minister, who is being targeted with cases only to overthrow him, because he does not support a Palestinian state or a state of all its citizens. Everyone here and myself as well do not hold the legal system in high regard, but we expect that something will still be done here, because there is cross evidence that contradicts many things that the PM is accused of."

Shai Kalach, Chairman of Netsach Israel, criticized the Attorney General. "We have a legal attorney, who probably hasn’t realized that we are at war on seven fronts – Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Iran, Yemen, and now also Syria. She wants to paralyze the Prime Minister. It's like someone deciding to lock up the Chief of Staff for six hours every day. It's absolute madness."