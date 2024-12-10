The police received a report last week about a suspect who assaulted a passerby on Sultan Suliman Street in Jerusalem, pulling his side curls and spitting at him.

A short time later, the observers of the Jerusalem District Surveillance Center located the suspect and sent detectives from the Shalom Police Station to arrest him.

An evidentiary basis was gathered against the suspect, an Arab from eastern Jerusalem in his 20s.

On Tuesday, he was released to house arrest on limited conditions, and the prosecutor is expected to indict him in the coming days.