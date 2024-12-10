Wael Moghrabi, the mayor of Ein Qiniyye, a Druze village that sits adjacent to the border with Syria, spoke to Radio 103 FM about the mood among the Druze community after the fall of the Assad regime and the IDF's operations in Syrian territory.

According to him, the Druze people in Syria were "very surprised by the speed at which the regime fell. No one knows what's going to happen and who's going to take control there."

Moghrabi says that among the rebels, there are groups that seek to make peace in the Middle East, "If they come to power, I see a light at the end of the tunnel," he added, "I fear the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State."

He says that when he hears rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani praise the Jihadists for toppling the regime, it "sets off a red light."

To prevent the Jihadists from taking advantage of the power vacuum near the border, Moghrabi said Israel needed to enter Syrian territory, as it did.