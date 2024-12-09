The strategic dialogue, which took place today (Monday) in Tel Aviv, was led by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, and Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Defense. Senior representatives from both countries' defense establishments participated.

The discussions focused on the changing strategic landscape in light of events in Syria and their impact on the Middle East. They addressed challenges and opportunities arising from the changing security situation in the Middle East region.

Additionally, the two discussed current and future defense cooperation between the countries, including the status of the Arrow 3 acquisition and additional defense projects under consideration.

Director General Zamir thanked his German counterpart for Germany's enduring support of Israel, including during the current war, stating that “Germany's cooperation with Israel reflects the deep and enduring strategic relationship between the two countries.”