The Israeli Government, today (Monday, approved the proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – following expedited and prolonged staff work by the National Security Council (NSC) to formulate a response on the issue – that the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and the Struggle against Antisemitism head an inter-ministerial team that will be responsible for registering international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), whose main activity is providing assistance for the social welfare of Palestinian Arab residents.

Registering the organizations constitutes a condition for issuing work visas to the organizations' employees. The inter-ministerial team will formulate recommendations on issuing work permits to those who are employed at the various organizations.

The Government decision was made following many years in which the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs was responsible for registering organizations and issuing recommendations regarding work permits for their employees. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry will now receive the tools, information and ability to deal with the issue.

The decision sets a list of considerations that will allow the inter-ministerial team to – inter alia – recommend that applications to register an organization be rejected or to not recommend workers due to involvement in calls to boycott the State of Israel or promote activity to delegitimize the State of Israel. The decision also allows organizations that do not contravene the list of considerations detailed in the decision, to be properly registered in Israel, receive recommendations for work visas for their employees for the welfare of the Palestinian Arabs, without harming the State of Israel.