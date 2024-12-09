An Israeli source has confirmed that Israel is holding indirect talks with the Syrian rebel groups, via the Druze population in both Israel and Syria, the Kurdish population, foreign espionage organizations, and the US.

"There is someone to speak to on the other side, and messages were passed," the source said, adding that Israel plans to continue aerial strikes to destroy weapons belonging to the Assad regime.

According to the source, the US has been informed and providing full support for Israel's actions in Syria.

Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act to take control of additional sites in the buffer zone in Syria and to maximize its achievements.

The order came less than a day after the IDF took control of the Syrian Golan Heights , in an effort to protect Israel from the fallout of the fighting after the Syrian rebels brought down the Assad regime late on Saturday night.

Later on Monday, Egypt harshly condemned the Israeli takeover of the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, claiming that it equals a conquest of Syrian land and constitutes a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty and the 1974 ceasefire agreement.