The Yavne municipality responded Monday morning to an explosion heard in the city, saying that the blast was sourced in a residential building.

"A short time ago, an explosion was heard in the city," the city said. "The matter is being investigated with the security bodies at the scene."

"We are inconstant contact with all of the relevant bodies, and the moment there are additional updates, we will report accordingly. At this stage, there are no reports of injuries."

MDA paramedic Israel Weingarten and EMT Roy Ben Shushan reported: "We arrived at the scene quickly with large forces and saw thick smoke rising from the balcony on the top floor of the building. We entered the apartment from which the smoke was coming and saw destruction on the balcony. We conducted a search of the apartment and other apartments in the building, and at this stage, no casualties were found."

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, reports were received regarding a suspicious aerial target that fell in the area of Yavne. No sirens were sounded. Details to follow."

The IDF later confirmed: "Following the initial report, a UAV that likely originated in Yemen impacted in the area of Yavne. As of now, no injuries were reported."

"No sirens were sounded. The incident is under review."