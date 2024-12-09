Dr. Boaz Shapira is a member of the research staff at Alma Research and Education Center.and a noted speaker.
The rebel offensive in Syria, which led to the rapid fall of Assad’s regime, unfolded very quickly and involved a multitude of organizations with diverse identities and ideologies, each influenced by different factors.
As of the time of writing (December 8th), four main entities are operating in Syria, all of which played a significant role in toppling the Assad regime. Each of these entities functions as a meta-coalition, encompassing numerous organizations with varying structures and ideological orientations.
This document will map these four principal entities, detailing their composition and ideological inclinations. It is important to note that the organizations highlighted represent only a small fraction of the dozens of groups and factions currently active in Syria. This list is neither exhaustive nor definitive. Furthermore, even the organizations mentioned often operate as umbrella groups that include smaller sub-organizations. For instance, Faylaq al-Sham, which is a part of the SNA, consists of approximately 20 different organizations.
Additionally, despite operating under the same frameworks, significant power struggles and rivalries exist between these organizations, alongside ideological disparities. These dynamics have influenced alliance structures in the past and are likely to continue shaping them in the future. Consequently, organizational affiliations in Syria are often fluid and non-binding, with alliances subject to frequent changes over short periods of time.
Al-Fatah Al-Mubin Joint Operations Command
A super-coalition encompassing dozens of rebel organizations and tens of thousands of fighters, organized into several operational frameworks. This coalition led the campaign known as “Deterrence of the Aggression”. In the initial phase, this coalition launched two primary offensives: one targeting the city of Aleppo and the other aimed at Saraqib and the area south of Aleppo. After taking over Aleppo, the forces advanced southward along the M5 highway, which connects Aleppo to Hama, Homs, and Damascus, expanding their control both southward and eastward.
The central organization spearheading this joint operations room is Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)
The largest Salafi-Islamist rebel organization in Syria. It operates as an umbrella group that has unified numerous organizations over the years. The leader of HTS is Abu Mohammad al-Julani (whose real name is Ahmad Hussein al-Sharaa).
Al-Julani was originally the leader of Jabhat al-Nusra, which operated as Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria, during the Syrian Civil War. In 2016, he severed ties with Al-Qaeda and rebranded the organization as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. A year later, Al-Julani spearheaded the unification of several groups under the umbrella of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
The organizations operating within HTS, most of which are Salafis, operated primarily in the Idlib region and northern Syria. They operate under the directives of the local rebel administration, known as the Salvation Government (Hukumat al-Inqad).
In addition, the Fatah al-Mubin joint operations command includes several other organizations. While these groups do not necessarily share HTS’s ideological stance, they cooperate with it on various military fronts.
Syrian National Army (SNA)
The SNA serves as an umbrella organization for dozens of rebel groups operating in northern Syria, aligned with the Interim Government. These factions are supported and influenced by Turkey. This coalition controls areas near the Turkish border and is estimated to comprise several tens of thousands of fighters. The SNA encompasses various sub-coalitions and alliances, such as the National Front for Liberation (NFL), the Free Syrian Army (FSA), and the Liberation and Construction Movement (LCM). Despite operating under a single framework, significant frictions and internal rivalries persist among its constituent groups.
Following the launch of the Fatah al-Mubin operations room’s campaign, SNA forces announced a parallel operation named “Dawn of Freedom”. In this campaign, SNA forces advanced southward from the Al-Bab region, flanking Aleppo from the east, seizing control of the M4 highway, and cutting off its connection to eastern Syria, including the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor regions. Subsequently, these forces reached Aleppo and moved further south, coordinating with other rebel factions.
Turkish support for these organizations extends beyond political and financial backing. It includes training, armament, logistical supplies, and intelligence sharing. Additionally, some SNA forces have engaged in operations against Kurdish groups in the Aleppo region, reportedly at Turkey’s behest, forcing many Kurds out of this region.
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
A coalition comprised of Kurdish, Arab, and other minority groups (including Turkmen, Assyrians, Syriacs, and others) which plays a key role in Syria’s current evolving dynamics. This coalition is estimated to include several thousand fighters. While not rebels in the traditional sense, these forces have actively participated in recent developments in Syria and are considered a vital component of the country’s reorganization in the post-conflict era.
The dominant military force within this coalition, forming its backbone, is the YPG (People’s Protection Units), a Kurdish militia supported by the United States. Established in 2014 during the fight against ISIS, the YPG has approximately 50,000 fighters. It has been one of the most significant forces combating ISIS and, during the current dynamics, played a key role in capturing the Al-Bukamal and Deir ez-Zor regions. Another prominent unit within this coalition is the YPJ (Women’s Protection Units), composed of Kurdish women fighters who also fought against ISIS and took part in current fighting.
In addition to the Kurdish organizations, several smaller groups and coalitions operate within the SDF. The most notable of these is the Jaysh al-Thuwar alliance, which includes various factions such as the Kurdish Front, the Seljuk Brigade, 99 Brigade, the Sultan Selim Brigade, Ahrar al-Zawiya, and others. Together, these groups form a multifaceted and diverse coalition integral to the current and future stability of northern and eastern Syria.
Southern Operation Command– In recent days, reports have emerged of local rebel groups—predominantly Sunni and Druze—organizing in southern Syria and launching operations against regime forces. These groups have united under the name Southern Operations Command and, over the past few days, have taken control of Daraa, Suwayda, Quneitra, Khan Arnabeh, and, effectively, the entire southern region of Syria, including the border with Israel.
While many rebels in this area were previously affiliated with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) during the civil war, the region around Daraa and southern Golan Heights also harbors jihadist elements who were associated with Jabhat al-Nusra, ISIS, and similar groups. At this stage, the specific affiliations of these new rebel forces remain unclear, with many likely waiting to gauge the evolving dynamics before aligning themselves definitively with a particular faction or cause. Some of these organizations are the Rijal Al-Karama Movement, Sheikh al-Karama forces, Horan Free League, and Liwa Al-Jabal.