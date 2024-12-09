The rebel offensive in Syria, which led to the rapid fall of Assad’s regime, unfolded very quickly and involved a multitude of organizations with diverse identities and ideologies, each influenced by different factors.

As of the time of writing (December 8th), four main entities are operating in Syria, all of which played a significant role in toppling the Assad regime. Each of these entities functions as a meta-coalition, encompassing numerous organizations with varying structures and ideological orientations.

This document will map these four principal entities, detailing their composition and ideological inclinations. It is important to note that the organizations highlighted represent only a small fraction of the dozens of groups and factions currently active in Syria. This list is neither exhaustive nor definitive. Furthermore, even the organizations mentioned often operate as umbrella groups that include smaller sub-organizations. For instance, Faylaq al-Sham, which is a part of the SNA, consists of approximately 20 different organizations.

Additionally, despite operating under the same frameworks, significant power struggles and rivalries exist between these organizations, alongside ideological disparities. These dynamics have influenced alliance structures in the past and are likely to continue shaping them in the future. Consequently, organizational affiliations in Syria are often fluid and non-binding, with alliances subject to frequent changes over short periods of time.