Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Sunday joined the demand of leaders of parties in the coalition and appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, requesting a postponement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial, which is scheduled to begin this week.

In his letter, Deri argued that given the complex security situation and the heavy responsibility on the Prime Minister's shoulders, there is a "duty to go beyond the norm" and delay the testimony, spreading it out over a longer period.

Deri, who stated that he has attended numerous high-level security meetings since October 7, including on Shabbat due to matters of pikuach nefesh (preservation of human life), noted that "just in the past week, significant developments have occurred in the security and diplomatic arenas," some of which remain classified.

He continued, "This is a critical time for the State of Israel, one of the most pivotal periods we've known," and noted that it is the Prime Minister's duty to fully dedicate himself to Israel’s national interest.

In his letter, Deri emphasized that Netanyahu is "wisely and responsibly steering the ship of the State of Israel on the southern and northern fronts—against Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, as well as threats from Yemen, Iran, and Iraq."

He added that "all this is done with great prudence and a comprehensive vision, aimed at one goal—the protection, advancement, and fortification of the State of Israel against all its enemies and those who seek its harm."

"Just as pikuach nefesh overrides Shabbat, the preservation of many lives can and should override a trial," Deri wrote. "There are moments when it is imperative to act beyond the letter of the law, and this is such a moment, as lives hang in the balance."

Deri asked the Attorney General to instruct the responsible prosecutors to "seriously and carefully" consider his request, noting that "this is a time for bold decisions—both for the government and the state's leadership, as well as for the State Attorney's Office."

Last week, the judges of the Jerusalem District Court ruled that Netanyahu's testimony in the corruption cases against him will begin this week at the Tel Aviv District Court.

The decision to move the location from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv was made following a recommendation from security officials.