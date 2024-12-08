US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday and spoke about a plethora of issues, including the current war between Israel and Hamas.

The President-elect repeated his claim that if he had been elected in 2020, neither the war in Ukraine nor the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel would have happened.

Regarding the hostages in Gaza, Trump said: "I’m not a big believer in the fact that there are too many of them living, sadly. Because I’ve seen the way they’ve been treated. I talk about the young girl who was pulled by her hair violently and thrown into the back of a car like she was a sack of potatoes.

"And I said, 'You know, that’s hatred.' And then I said, 'How did that young girl do?' Beautiful young girl, just dragged by her hair. You remember. Blood pouring all over her body. You can imagine the parents. Thrown into the back of a car by some horrible guy. And I said, 'How is she?' 'She’s dead. She died, sir.' I don’t think you have as many. I mean, I hate to say it, I think you have far fewer hostages than people think."

Asked if he would put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war, Trump said he would. However, he added: "I want him to end it, but you have to have a victory."

The President-elect expressed dismay about how the public sees the massacre in southern Israel: "People forget about October 7th. That was as violent -- and you know what’s happening? I noticed that a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, it never really happened.' That’s like the Holocaust. You know, you have Holocaust deniers. Now you have October 7th deniers, and it just happened. No, October 7th happened. And I’ve seen the pictures. It is — what happened is horrible."