A senior Hamas official says the terror organization has become more flexible on several issues in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement that will also see the release of the Israeli hostages.

In an interview with the Palestinian Arab news network Quds Fares, the Hamas official claimed that the Egyptian and Qatari mediators felt Hamas's seriousness and openness to new ideas.

He expressed hope that Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas would pass an executive order to create a committee to manage the Gaza Strip and that an agreement would be reached regarding the committee's members.

The Hamas official also said that his organization has not officially received offers or documents from the mediators regarding a ceasefire, although the members of its delegation who visited Cairo expressed willingness to examine new offers that do not contradict the conditions that the organization had presented in the past.