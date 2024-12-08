Following the current situational assessment and as part of enhanced preparedness in the Golan Heights over the past 24 hours, IDF ground and air troops have been deployed in the area.

In addition, all defense authorities have been mobilized on the home front.

IDF troops from the 474th Brigade are operating along the border, focusing on intelligence gathering and defending the residents of Israel, particularly the Golan Heights.

Efforts are also being made to fortify the engineering barrier along the border, known as "New East."