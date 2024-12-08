Members of the Uri Tzafon (North, Awaken!) movement which works to encourage and establish a Jewish settlement in southern Lebanon, held their first field activity, during which, dozens of activists crossed the Lebanese border near the village of Maroun al-Ras and set up an encampment they called "May Marom."

The members of the movement declared that they intended to set up a settlement group that would settle in the village which had a Jewish presence in the past.

The activists planted trees at the site in memory of Yehuda Dror, who fell in battle in Lebanon two months ago. After several hours, IDF forces arrived at the site and the activists left.

The Uri Tzafon movement stated: "We came here as preparation ahead of the creation of the future settlement croup and to remember Yehuda Dror. Maroun al-Ras was an ancient Israelite settlement called May Marom. Yehuda fell in battle in Ayta ash-Shaab, a village where Jewish priests once lived. With G-d's help, we will one day return to the places in Lebanon where Jews once lived since the land is very good."