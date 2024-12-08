IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi met the recruits of the Golani Brigade on Sunday at the Tel Hashomer Enlistment Center.

Speaking to the recruits, Halevi mentioned the IDF's operations in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime: "Since last night, we have been engaged in combat on four fronts. Ground troops are engaged in combat on four fronts: against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza, in Lebanon, and last night we deployed troops into Syrian territory."

He added: "We have excellent ground troops working together, infantry, armor, engineering, and artillery, and they are cooperating with other branches of the IDF: air, sea, and intelligence. This enables the IDF, even after a challenging year and following the very difficult day on Simchat Torah last year, to move forward with strength and defend the country effectively."

Halevi addressed the recruits: "In just a moment, this responsibility will become yours. You are about to put on your uniforms and take the baton with tremendous responsibility. Learn to stand together in unity, because that’s the resilience of the State of Israel, being there for one another."