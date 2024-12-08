ZAKA, the Israeli organization that cares for the respectful treatment and burial of Israelis and Jews around the world, issued a humourous post reacting to the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The organization wrote on X (formerly Twitter) addressing the former dictator: "Sorry we didn't get to help with the packing. Hope to meet you soon."

While initial reports stated that Assad's aircraft may have crashed while leaving, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that he had left the country.