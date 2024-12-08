The IDF announced on Sunday afternoon that troops of the 7th Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, are operating in southern Lebanon, to prevent Hezbollah deployment and to remove threats.

During searches in the area, the troops located and dismantled ready-to-use weapons in a storage facility in a civilian area. The storage facilities contained hundreds of anti-tank rockets, mortars, grenades, and a vehicle equipped with a rocket launcher.

The troops also located and dismantled several tunnel shafts leading to underground infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The IDF operates in southern Lebanon against any violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon, is deployed in southern Lebanon, and will act against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the military stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

