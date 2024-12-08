Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned this morning (Sunday) that Israel must examine how the fall of the Assad regime not only effects Syria's border with Israel but also at the effects on the region as a whole.

"We need to take a very good look at Jordan, how it will affect Jordan. That is the first basic thing that the State of Israel needs to do. The rebels are not one group and we do not know how they will act," Liberman said in an interview with 103FM.

He noted that "the border triangle between Israel, Syria and Jordan is a very sensitive thing, and we saw that the Iranians used it in attempts to smuggle weapons into Judea and Samaria, and therefore, we really need to look at everything that is happening there."

"The Iranians are the big losers. They invested billions of dollars in Syria - from real estate to terrorism. We need to closely monitor what is happening with the 30,000 Shiite militia members who operated on behalf of Iran in Syria," Liberman added.