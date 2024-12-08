Israel National NewsGlobal NewsFinal image of the Assad regime: Syrian PM leaves home to transfer power to the rebelsFinal image of the Assad regime: Syrian PM leaves home to transfer power to the rebelsPrime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalal evacuates with opposition members to a hotel in Damascus, where the transfer of power to the rebels will take place, in a symbol of the end of the Assad era.Israel National News Dec 8, 2024, 10:42 AM (GMT+2)SyriaSyrian Civil WarAssad Regime Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox