Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded this morning (Sunday) to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

"In the face of events in Syria, it is more important than ever to create a strong regional coalition, with Saudi Arabia and the Abraham Accords countries, in order to deal together with regional instability. The Iranian axis has weakened significantly, and Israel needs to strive for a comprehensive political achievement that will also help it in Gaza and Judea and Samaria," Lapid said.

Rebel forces in Syria announced on Sunday morning morning that "the free Syrian people have toppled the regime of Bashar Al-Assad."

Earlier, the rebels had reached "beyond enemy lines" in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and had begun searching for President Bashar Al-Assad.

The rebels stated that they had freed prisoners from the Saydnaya military prison on the outskirts of the Syrian. Two sources from the rebel forces told Reuters that there appeared to be no Syrian army deployment in the city. Al Jazeera reported that officers and security officials withdrew from the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Damascus.

Meanwhile, two senior Syrian officers told Reuters that President Bashar al-Assad had left Damascus for an unknown destination. According to reports in Syria, Assad's plane took off from the country shortly after the rebels took over the capital, but the plane later disappeared from radar and at this point it is unclear what happened to it.