Before disappearing into an Algerian prison, where at 75 years old he now risks ending his days, the great novelist Boualem Sansal gave this last extraordinary interview to the Journal du dimanche:

“Self-flagellation is gaining ground throughout the West and is becoming a danger. I do not understand why governments are not worried about this galloping epidemic and are not taking any action to prevent the disasters that it will eventually cause. We can begin to believe that the West is committing suicide and in the most amusing way. Good deal for the BRICS and the Islamists who dream of a great replacement. We are overwhelmed by fear. And fear causes in man as in animals one or the other reaction, or even both at the same time: the subject becomes violent and attacks or submits to fear and goes as far as mutilating himself to show his submission. Self-flagellation and Wokism are acts of symbolic self-mutilation, they express atonement, submission, preparation for liberating suicide”.

And submission also comes from a corrupt humanitarianism.

After targeting Israel in favor of Islamic terrorists, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Pakistani Muslim Karim Khan, is now attacking the leaders of Myanmar for their dispute with the Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar is not a member of the Court, but Islamic Bangladesh, which is part of the dispute, is.

Khan has transformed the Court into an Islamist instrument used to wage a judicial war against non-Muslims on behalf of the Umma.

A year ago, Khan met with the Qatari ambassador to the Netherlands. Then the Turkish Erdogan.

A scandal has just broken out at the Oxford Union, where speakers have been singing the praises of October 7th. Little wonder if we consider that Qatar has filled Oxford with millions of pounds in recent years. Qatar has also filled King's College London, the university of the Hague prosecutor Khan, with money.

Qatar did not have any moral credibility to mount a “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. It had the money and the will, but zero ethical standing. What to do? Who better than the “rainbow democracy” to nail the Jewish state to The Hague? With the title “South Africa, Hamas, Iran and Qatar: The Hijacking of the African National Congress and the International Court of Justice”, the American think tank Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism has published an investigation into South Africa’s decision to charge Israel with genocide at the Court of Justice that prompted the Criminal Court to issue the arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Or take Canadian professor William Schabas, who headed a UN commission on Gaza. A professor of international law at Middlesex University in London, Schabas had to resign when a consultancy he had done for the Palestine Liberation Organization came to light.

Former UNRWA commissioner Pierre Krahenbuhl met with leaders of Palestinian terrorist organizations during his tenure, UN Watch has just revealed. The meeting took place in Beirut and was attended by representatives of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Palestine Liberation Front.

The European Centre for Law and Justice revealed that many rapporteurs at the UN received donations from Qatar.

Boualem Sansal. An Algerian. A writer. A political prisoner. A dictatorship. The usual ingredients of the ideal martyr to defend. Instead, no. “Still no reaction from the impostors of Amnesty International who, in this affair, clearly support the Algerian dictators,” writes Clément Weill-Raynal. Last April, Palestinian Arab terrorist Walid Daqqah, who kidnapped and murdered soldier Moshe Tamam, died in prison in Israel from illness. In prison, the terrorist began writing novels. When he died, Amnesty International mourned the death of the terrorist as a “Palestinian writer”.

Now Amnesty International charges Israel, the people who survived Auschwitz and Treblinka, of “genocide” in Gaza.

Gita Sahgal, who resigned from Amnesty International as head of the gender office after having denounced its relations with the English supporters of the Taliban, explains this alliance with the devil as follows: “It is as if these organizations, Amnesty and others, felt the duty to challenge their government on the ground of rights as soon as we get close to Islam”.

But it is not a question of moral duty: some madmen may even believe it, but for most it is just a question of opportunism. Judges at The Hague, UN rapporteurs and NGO leaders, have you noticed that the Muslim Brotherhood is over the moon and starting to dream: what if everything goes much faster than expected?