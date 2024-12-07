On Friday, the 'El Hadagel' movement held a launch party promoting its new vision ahead of forming a party: "Strengthening national security, enhancing national unity, and a return to unifying Zionism as the sole nation-state for the Jewish people."

The leadership consists of reserve officers from combat units, each with over 300 reserve days during the war.

The movement has gathered 'pioneers' from various fields – education, law, social and business entrepreneurship, and high-tech.

Main goals include promoting a 'Zionist Service Law' to ensure national or military service participation by all citizens.

Yitzhaki Glick, one of the founders, said: “We fought together in Gaza and Lebanon, and today we fight for Israel's character. The days of divisive politicians are over. We're a new Zionist generation leading Israel towards unity and security.”

Matan Yaffe, another founder, added: “The 'El Hadagel' movement offers a new way: a unifying Zionism above right-left politics. We strive for Israel to be not just the safest place for Jews, but also the best place to live.”