The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) confirmed on Friday that they had eliminated the head of Hamas' Aerial Unit in Gaza City, one of the organizers of the aerial infiltration into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023.

In a joint statement, the IDF and ISA said the operation to eliminate the terrorist, Nidal Al-Najar, occurred on December 3.

“Al-Najar was one of the masterminds of the aerial infiltration into Israel on October 7th. Moreover, throughout the war, Al-Najar was one of the leaders of the attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops operating in central Gaza, including by means of explosive drone and UAV attacks toward IDF troops, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the IDF said, in the past several days, a booby-trapped tunnel shaft designed to target IDF troops was discovered during brigade-wide operations in the Rafah area. The tunnel shaft and associated combat infrastructure were dismantled.

During searches, the forces uncovered significant enemy weapons and equipment, including mortar launchers, explosives, terrorist hideouts, weapons depots, and more.

A terrorist cell that launched mortars at the forces was targeted in precise strikes led by the brigade's Fire Coordination Center.

This is part of the operations of the Nahal Brigade, which has been engaged in recent months in the Rafah area.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)