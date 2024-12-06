The IDF announced on Friday that based on the situational assessment that has been ongoing since Thursday in the General Staff and Northern Command, and following developments in the internal conflict in Syria, it has decided to reinforce aerial and ground forces in the Golan Heights area.

The IDF stated that troops are deployed along the border and the IDF is monitoring developments and is prepared for all scenarios, offensive and defensive alike. "The IDF will not tolerate threats near the Israeli border and will thwart any threat against the State of Israel."

The Syrian Center for Human Rights reported on Friday afternoon that thousands have fled the major city of Homs and government troops have begun withdrawing from then city as the rebels, led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, make advances toward it. In addition, Russia, one of Assad's strongest allies, has called on its citizens in the country to leave immediately.

Amid the developments in Syria and concerns that the Assad regime may be close to collapsing the Israeli Security Cabinet will meet on both Saturday and Sunday evening.