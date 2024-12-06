Canadian advocacy group the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) on Thursday blasted Amnesty International’s latest report which accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza since the start of the war which was preceded by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Richard Marceau, CIJA’s Vice President, External Affairs and General Counsel, said in a statement, “Amnesty International has a long history of anti-Israel bias, consistently promoting false narratives and, over six decades, demonizing the world’s only Jewish state. This latest report is yet another blatant example of Amnesty applying a discriminatory double standard against a country that is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself on seven fronts against terrorist groups who openly call for its destruction.”

“Amnesty’s report and continued anti-Israel campaign contribute to an eighth front: a legal assault designed to delegitimize and weaken Israel on the world stage, while emboldening those who seek its destruction,” added Marceau.

“To support its agenda of smearing Israel, Amnesty International goes so far as to redefine the concept of genocide, claiming that the universally accepted legal definition is an ‘overly cramped interpretation of international jurisprudence and one that would effectively preclude a finding of genocide in the context of an armed conflict.’ This alone undermines any credibility the report may have.”

“Moreover,” he continued, “the report completely ignores the context of this conflict: Hamas’ explicitly genocidal intentions, which include not only eradicating Israel but also eliminating Jews worldwide. Instead of holding terrorists accountable, Amnesty inexplicably inverts the narrative, blaming Israel for the violence perpetrated against it.”

“Amnesty conveniently omits key facts, such as Israel’s repeated efforts to minimize civilian casualties by issuing warnings before targeted strikes and, despite the extraordinary challenges of combatting a terrorist group like Hamas, its adherence to international law. Hamas, on the other hand, deliberately embeds its operations in densely populated areas, schools, and hospitals, cynically using its own people as human shields to maximize civilian harm and distort global opinion,” said Marceau.

“This report is both biased and dangerous. By ignoring Hamas’ war crimes and shifting the blame onto Israel, Amnesty legitimizes the actions of a terrorist organization recognized as such under Canadian law. This distortion of the facts fuels antisemitism globally and emboldens extremists who seek to destabilize the region and spread hate worldwide. This biased report belongs in one place only: the trash bin,” he concluded.

Israel rejected Amnesty International's report, with the Foreign Ministry stating, "The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies."

"The genocidal massacre on October 7, 2023, was carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israeli citizens."

The Ministry stressed, "Since then, Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks from seven different fronts. Israel is defending itself against these attacks acting fully in accordance with international law."