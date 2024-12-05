When tragedy strikes, ZAKA360 volunteers are among the first to respond, honoring those who gave everything for our country with dignity and respect. They recover victims of attacks and provide proper burials for those who have tragically lost their lives.

However, this winter’s freezing temperatures are making their work even harder.

These dedicated volunteers need specially designed coats to help them stay extra mobile while they continue their critical mission. These jackets aren’t just for comfort—they are essential tools for the job.

With internal pockets for critical equipment, they allow volunteers to stay prepared and efficient while braving freezing temperatures to uphold the dignity of the deceased. Please donate here to provide a volunteer with a coat, and to become an active part of this beautiful Mitzvah.

Thank you!

