Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) introduced legislation on Thursday that would require all official US documents and materials to use the historically accurate term “Judea and Samaria” instead of the “West Bank."

According to the Senator, the bill, titled the Retiring the Egregious Confusion Over the Genuine Name of Israel’s Zone of Influence by Necessitating Government-use of Judea and Samaria (RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria) Act, would require the use of historically accurate terminology and align US policy language with the geographical and cultural significance of the region.

The legislation was introduced in the House by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

“The Jewish people’s legal and historic rights to Judea and Samaria go back thousands of years. The US should stop using the politically charged term West Bank to refer to the biblical heartland of Israel,” said Senator Cotton.

"The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this," said Congresswoman Tenney. "This bill reaffirms Israel's rightful claim to its territory. I remain committed to defending the integrity of the Jewish state and fully supporting Israel's sovereignty over Judea and Samaria."