A father of 14 has been told to give up on his recovery, after attempts to access treatment failed.

Refoel Chai was a community powerhouse and beloved bus driver when suddenly, something went wrong. He was diagnosed with an unusually rare form of kidney disease, forcing him to amputate his leg and lose his job.

But he’s now facing the heaviest blow as he struggles to access the only treatment that can save his life.

He shared, “I have one line of hope: a kidney transplant abroad that could conquer my illness and give me back my health. But I don’t know how I can ever access it. My surgery is complex and costs a mind-blowing $350,000. I cry like a baby thinking about what could happen to me if I don’t get that surgery.”

An urgent campaign is running to make a kidney transplant possible. Public figures have given their personal endorsements, including the former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Rav Shlomo Moshe Amar.

“I have young children at home who still need their father,” his wife Efrat shared.

“They keep asking me when he’s going to have surgery and I don’t know how to break their heart...”

His life is dependent on this kidney transplant. To take part and save the life of a father of 14, donate here to send Refoel Chai to life-saving surgery.

DONATE HERE TO SAVE REFOEL CHAI’S LIFE