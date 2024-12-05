A special gathering of the Yesha Council was held on Thursday at the Psagot Winery, with the participation of influencers, leading researchers, and English-speaking US-Israel relations strategists. The event was addressed by international law expert Prof. Eugene Kantrowitz and journalist and author Caroline Glick, among others, who presented an in-depth analysis and proposed courses of action in preparation for the new opportunities that are developing alongside the change in the US administration.

The meeting focused on the formulation of a strategic plan for Judea and Samaria, in light of the upcoming change in the White House. The series of meetings included professional discussions of ideas to strengthen diplomatic cooperation between Israel and the US, aimed at promoting and strengthening the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

Yisrael Gantz, governor of the Binyamin regional council and the chairman of the Yesha Council told participants: “This meeting is a significant step toward formulating a strategic plan that will guarantee the future of the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel’s security following the change in the US administration. All the participants in this discussion bring to the table invaluable knowledge and experience, and their determination to work together bolsters our efforts to approach the incoming US administration with full-fledged implementable plans. The responsibility for the future of Judea and Samaria sits first and foremost on the shoulders of the Israeli government, and the Yesha Council will continue to make every effort to encourage the Israeli government to take the initiative and lead significant change.”

Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim added: “The discussion this morning proved that when we join forces we can build effective strategies for the future of the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria. This meeting was part of our preparations for the change in the US administration, in order to be able to present a focused and practical plan to the Israeli government.

In the coming days, the Yesha Council will continue to hold professional meetings, in order to ensure that the future of the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria will be promoted in the best possible way.”