Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Malta on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial.

Sa'ar told the secretary that Israel sees an opportunity to advance a deal to release the hostages, and is serious in its intent to reach such a deal.

Blinken emphasized the urgency of bringing all of the hostages home, ending the war in Gaza, and establishing a path for the post-conflict period that provides lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

Blinken reiterated his call for Israel to do more to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the ongoing cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and the importance of ensuring the agreement is fully implemented. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.