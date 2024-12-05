Broadcaster and author Mark Levin spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about Donald Trump's recent declaration demanding the return of the remaining hostages.

"Donald Trump is not going to tell anyone what he is going to do about the hostages. He does not just beat his chest - he is sending a message that the hostages must be returned. In due course, in his way, he will take care of this business.''

Levin does not believe that Trump will attempt to press Israel regarding the war. ''I predict that he will give the Israeli government whatever they need to end the war quickly. He would like peace, but he will protect Israel. It will be a fantastic opportunity for the Israeli government.''

Nevertheless, he called for moderating expectations of the incoming administration regarding Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. ''There may be some counterpressures against Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, both from other countries and within the administration. It will not be through a two-state solution, though - the October 7th massacre has ended that notion completely.''

Mark Levin also talked about antisemitism in the US. "We have jihadists carrying flags of terrorist organizations down our main streets. They not only want the evisceration of Israel but the USA and Christianity. This is the second Muslim crusade and a direct result of weakness from Western nations. Jews, and even indigenous populations, are no longer safe." He also shared that the incoming administration was planning a series of crackdowns on the sources of the demonstrations, including China, Iran, and CAIR.

"The Biden regime could not say anything about antisemitism without mentioning Islamophobia as well, as if Muslims are being targeted as well. The State Department has special advocates for Iran. These are things that are deeply dug into our bureaucracy, and this administration more than any before is attuned to them and intends to deal with them," Levin accused.

Trump's support for Jews, Levin claims, goes beyond the political arena. "His daughter converted to Judaism. His son-in-law is Jewish. Most of his biggest friends, even during his days as a developer, are Jews. He loves them, and he knows good from evil.''

He urged the public not to become too bogged down in speculation. ''I don't think we need to be pessimistic or optimistic about the administration - we need to press forward, fight the people who want to destroy our system of government and society, and whether we win or lose will be for history to decide."