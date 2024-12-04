* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

The Oxford Press just published its word of the year: brain rot.

I guess all of us know to what this term refers, but here is Oxford’s definition:

‘Brain rot’ is defined as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging".

I read this and was reminded of the definition of the Jewish nation as “the people of the book.”

For thousands of years, our nation devoted itself to learning, while our connection to Torah allowed us to overcome every challenge. It was learning that led to action which sanctified the learners. As we read in the book of Deuteronomy:

”Observe them (laws and rules) faithfully, for that will be proof of your wisdom and discernment to other peoples, who on hearing of all these laws will say, Surely, that great nation is a wise and discerning people.”

As “a wise and discerning people,” each of us knows how to fight against the danger of brain rot. We can build a world of more study, more focus, and more connection to God and to others.