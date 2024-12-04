Minister of Defense Israel Katz revealed on Wednesday that the Israeli Air Force had a part in the pager explosions in Lebanon which wounded thousands of Hezbollah terrorists last September.

During a visit to the Tel Nof Airbase, Katz discussed the IAF's operations in Lebanon stating: "We reached a ceasefire in Lebanon which stemmed from the abilities and from the blow that Hezbollah suffered. This force certainly was a central player in this, it was also part of the pagers (explosions)."

However, the Defense Ministry spokesperson left the part about the pager explosions out of its statement and instead wrote that the IAF "was part of the use of technological means and what happened later, until the elimination of Nasrallah and other things." In the footage, Katz could be heard explicitly mentioning the pager explosions."

Later in his remarks, Katz stated: "This is the only reason peace can return to the North so we can return the residents and restore security. We are in a trial period, and we have no tolerance for violations, we operated yesterday and we will not compromise on these things.