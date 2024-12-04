The American election results were more than a Trump win; the significant redistribution of power nationally to Republicans is a loud declaration of a desire to return to shrinking government, a position of strength internationally, and a general hope for a “clean up” of government.

Israelis are similarly feeling a growing need for reform in our own institutions. Israelis who have seen Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination and resolve during this war are waiting for the right time for our Prime Minister to finally be able to address entrenched political “swamps” here at home.

A Shared Struggle: Corruption in Big Government/The Deep State

In both Israel and the United States, corruption runs deep within the veins of big government. Originally intended to serve the people, bureaucracies have become breeding grounds for unchecked power and ideological agendas. Citizens of both nations are increasingly frustrated with a system that seems to serve itself rather than the electorate.

The justice systems in both countries have been exposed as vehicles for political manipulation. In the U.S., the weaponization of agencies against Trump has dominated headlines for years, from the FBI's actions to DOJ investigations to the politicization of the IRS. Similarly, in Israel, the justice system and senior security officials have been accused of working to undermine Netanyahu and his agenda, defying the will of the Israeli majority.

Ideological Agendas Over National Interest

In Israel, the senior command of the justice system and the intelligence agencies have been accused of prioritizing ideological or foreign interests over the good of the nation. This has led to a growing distrust among the public, who see their democratically elected leaders being targeted for political reasons.

Netanyahu's legal battles, including allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, have fueled this perception. Many Israelis believe these charges are less about justice and more about blocking Netanyahu from enacting the policies he was elected to deliver.

Trump’s fight against entrenched corruption in Washington resonates deeply for many here. His promise to "drain the swamp" and confront the misuse of power by senior officials is a rallying cry that many Israelis wish to see mirrored in their own political landscape.

Time for Action

Day by day, the layers of corruption in Israel are being exposed. The justice system, media, and security establishment have all faced growing scrutiny. These institutions, once seen as impartial, are now viewed as tools of political warfare, working against the country’s elected leadership.

Israel remains in an existential crisis, a fight for our lives, literally and figuratively. We must remain steadfast and laser-focused on complete victory, including the return of all hostages. Our sons and daughters, true heroes in every sense, need the job done right and completely, but they also need to come home and find some return to normalcy. We all do.

The exposure of so much corruption now, during the war, is logical, but nevertheless a drain on resources and a distraction from that singular focus.

As soon as the time is right, Israelis will look to Netanyahu to not just lead in crisis but to have a vision for who this country will be and can become. That includes taking decisive action to clean houses in the justice system, intelligence agencies, and other entrenched institutions that are seen as acting against the people’s interests.

A Moment of Decision

Just as Trump has vowed to overhaul the system in the U.S., Netanyahu must take bold steps to confront and reform Israel’s deep-state apparatus. This is not about Netanyahu clearing his own name. It’s about planning for a brighter future for Israel, starting with faith in Israel’s democracy.

Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.