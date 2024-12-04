IDF Sergeant Yair Hanania, 22, wrote a letter before he went into battle in Gaza that was discovered by his family after he was killed in battle against Hamas.

"The last letter - it's hard to write a letter like this. It's not clear what it can give. And can it hurt? But I assume it does you good, so I'm writing. I love you. Dad, Mom, siblings, family and friends. The thing I don't want to die for is the suffering that will be caused to you after my death. If you're reading this, I'm probably in the world that's all good (I hope...) and you're here in this broken world," he wrote at the beginning of the letter.

He added: "But as it is said in Tractate Avot [of the Talmud] - beautiful is even one hour of repentance and good deeds in this world, etc. That is to say - this is our foundation. To live in this world with all the pain and suffering that comes with it and to work to fix it. This is our mission! (Yours). Therefore, I ask you - rise from the grief, from the pain, from the loss and go out to fix the world while you have the opportunity - do it. Do not be overly sad."

"I fell while we were trying as a nation to fix the world. To destroy as much as possible this evil that is so close to us. Do not be overly sad. Life goes on and you need to realize your potential. What does it mean to fix the world? To be good people to each other. To be serious about what we do. To understand the responsibility that we have on our shoulders. I do not need to teach you, you know better than I do," Sgt. Hanania said.

The letter concludes, "This is the call that I would like to end my life with - be great people. Strong, benevolent, happy, and moving people. Love each other, strengthen each other. And most importantly for me - be honest. The truth will prevail. I love you and am grateful for the time that I was your son, brother and friend."