Knesset Christian Allies Caucus member MK Amit Halevi (Likud) spoke on Wednesday at a prominent conference at the European Parliament in Brussels titled "The Iranian Regime: Security Implications for Europe and Israel". The conference brought together Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), policy experts, and representatives from civil society addressing the growing threat posed by the Iranian regime and its destabilizing influence on both European and Israeli security.

The event focused on the strategic challenges Israel faces from Iran, particularly the regime's longstanding calls for the destruction of the Jewish state since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Topics of discussion included Israel’s efforts to counter Iran’s actions within international institutions, and the pressing need to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxies across Europe as terrorist organizations. Experts also explored the dangers posed by the Iranian regime, from the perspectives of Iranian dissidents and opposition groups.

MK Halevi, a leading voice on security and foreign policy, provided insight into Israel’s strategies to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the growing influence of Iranian-backed terror groups in Europe. His address emphasized the urgency of international cooperation, particularly following Iran’s unprovoked attacks on Israel in 2024 and the ongoing war fueled by Iran’s proxy terrorist groups, starting with the October 7 massacre.

The event, hosted by MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen (ECR), who serves as chairman of the European Parliamentary Israel Allies caucus, also featured a series of individual meetings with MEPs, allowing attendees to engage directly with lawmakers on the critical issue of Iranian aggression. The day concluded with an evening dinner that brought together Jewish and Christian leaders who then had the opportunity for further dialogue and collaboration on shared security concerns.

The conference attracted high-level participation from lawmakers, diplomats, and security experts, who came together to discuss one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges facing Europe and Israel today. Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation also spoke at the conference.

"Israel stands at the forefront of the global battle against radical Islam, a force that threatens the freedom of every nation and individual. Our soldiers in Gaza are fighting not only for Israel but also for Washington, Paris, New Delhi, and Mecca. Today, the free nations of the world face a singular and urgent mission: to dismantle the Iranian regime and liberate the Iranian people from their oppressors. It is not enough to target its nuclear program, missile projects, or individual proxies—these are merely symptoms. The regime itself, with its murderous ideology, is the root cause, and this root must be eradicated to safeguard future generations," said MK Amit Halevi.

“The Iranian regime is not only a threat to Israel but to the entire Western world. Its pursuit of nuclear weapons and support for terrorism has destabilized the region and jeopardized global security. Israel's fight against Iran is not just a national struggle—it's a fight for the values of peace, democracy, and freedom,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.