Soldiers of one of the IDF's elite combat units, who generally shy away from publicity, have released a video to the public.

As they prepare to shift from operations in Lebanon to the increasingly volatile terrain of Gaza, these soldiers released the video to garner support for vital equipment- specialized gear, including tactical vests, night-vision goggles, and other essential equipment.

Their mission demands nothing less than the best tools, where every piece of gear could mean the difference between life and death, success and failure.

Your support directly strengthens Israel’s security. All funds are managed by Shomrei Yisroel with full transparency and accountability.

