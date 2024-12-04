"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew about the classified document before it was published in the German Bild," said Oded Savorai, attorney for Eli Feldstein, in a radio interview on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the "Kalman Lieberman" program on Kan Reshet Bet, Savorai also said that, "Netanyahu's close advisor, Yonatan Urich, was fully involved in the process.'

"There was a stage where Feldstein decided to stop sitting on the fence for the Prime Minister and his office," said Savorai, clarifying that Feldstein did not claim that Netanyahu ordered the publication of the document, but he knew of its existence and the decision to deliver it to foreign media. According to him, the intention was to expose the problematic aspects of the negotiations for the release of the captives.

Savorai hinted against Netanyahu and claimed that his public image is characterized by "not speaking the truth." He emphasized Yonatan Urich's involvement in the affair: "There is compelling evidence that Urich was a participant both in action and in knowledge. From Feldstein's perspective, everything Urich said was done on behalf of the Prime Minister, and therefore he acted with approval and authority." Savorai added that he does not believe Urich should be arrested, but argued that there is selective enforcement here.

Regarding transferring his client to a cell to prevent suicide, Savorai said: "It was absolute nonsense. He did not try to harm himself."