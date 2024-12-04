Top Israeli star Akiva will perform at Los Angeles’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre on the 5th night of Hanukkah, December 29th, creating an evening of music and unity that blends soulful emotion with celebration and joy.

In 2018, Akiva Turgeman’s single Al Taazvi Yadayim catapulted him to the top of the Israeli charts overnight. But he had already spent years writing songs that blended Middle Eastern and Western styles, fused religious themes with everyday emotions, and resonated with both religious and secular audiences alike. He was ready for the spotlight.

Today, Akiva’s fresh, authentic style has made him one of Israel’s most popular singers, earning him a large and growing fanbase worldwide. In 2022, he sold out concerts in Miami and Orlando and, over the past six years, has performed on the most prestigious stages of Jewish music across the United States, Europe, and throughout Israel.

Now, ahead of Hanukkah, he’s announced a US concert tour that kicks off in Los Angeles on the 5th night of Hanukkah. “It’s so important to stand together now,” he said. “Our unity reminds us that we are one nation—no matter where we are worldwide.”

Held in the iconic Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Akiva’s Hanukkah concert will take participants on a journey of soulful melodies, celebrating the joy and pride of Hanukkah alongside the unifying, intimate emotions of everyday life and its blessings.



