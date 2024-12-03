Duvi Honig is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election, a cascade of questions emerged, leaving many, including Trump himself, pondering the reasons behind the defeat. Notably commended for his unwavering support of Israel and significant diplomatic endeavors such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Trump found himself at a crossroads.

Amidst controversy and unforeseen adversities, including legal battles and social media bans, a reflective narrative unfolded—one suggesting that adverse experiences might, in fact, be divine setups for future triumphs.

The Unyielding Support for Israel

Donald Trump's presidency marked a pivotal era for U.S.-Israel relations. His administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was a historic defiance of international convention, symbolizing robust American support for the Jewish state. This bold stance, alongside staunch policies countering Iranian influence in the Middle East, underscored Trump's commitment to Israel's security and prosperity. Nevertheless, as Trump's first presidency concluded with growing indictments and legal scrutinies, it ignited queries about the limited reward behind such turbulent outcomes, despite his strategic alliances.

The Hidden Blessings in Disguise

The social media bans imposed by platforms like Twitter and Facebook initially seemed detrimental, severing Trump's direct communication lines with millions. Yet, in a narrative akin to the Biblical Purim story, where perceived misfortunes converged into miraculous victories, Trump's exclusion from mainstream social networks fostered unexpected innovation.

This adversity catalyzed the creation of Truth Social, a new platform that transcended mere communication, evolving into a lucrative venture today worth more the X/ Twitter, rewarding the president with billions of dollars of revenues that augmented Trump's net worth influence and resources.

Exposing and Confronting the Deep State

The cascade of legal challenges and public scrutiny during and post-presidency were seen by some as harsh challenges making most wonder why all this aggravation? Yet the lessons enabled Trump to understand how to navigate America's intricate political landscape more astutely. These tribulations arguably unveiled the contours of the 'deep state'—a term Trump associates with entrenched bureaucratic and political adversaries, bringing them all to him on a silver platter.

The insights gained through this period may equip him with the tools necessary to reform governmental inefficiencies and purported corruption when he returns to office in January, 2025.

A Vision for America's Renewal

As reflections on Trump's new presidency and subsequent endeavors unfold, an interpretative tapestry emerges, suggesting that perceived adversities might hold intrinsic benefits or divine intents, rewarding and empowering him for his future elevation.

Whether viewed through a lens of political strategy or spiritual foresight, through exploring these dynamics, we are reminded that understanding and trust in G-d is a seemingly enigmatic journey that yields profound rewards and unexpected victories.