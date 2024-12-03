The employee of the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams who was filmed tearing down the posters of Israeli hostages has been suspended from her position, the Jewish News Service reported.

Nallah Sutherland, a special event coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, was initially given what the New York Post called a "slap on the wrist" for the incident. She was required to undergo “multicultural training” and had a disciplinary note added to her work file.

Following an outcry, it was announced that Sutherland was now “suspended without pay indefinitely, pending further investigation.”

The video of the incident posted to social media by the StopAntisemitism organization showed Sutherland tearing down the hostage posters and throwing them in a garbage can before slapping the phone of the person who filmed her.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) called for Sutherland to be fired. “I would fire anyone who engaged in acts of antisemitism like tearing down posters of the hostages. The city and the state should not only preach but also practice zero tolerance for antisemitism," Torres wrote.