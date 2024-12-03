The 'Dor HaNitzachon' reservist movement published tonight (Tuesday) a dramatic documentation of an IDF force's clash with seven terrorists in the heart of Gaza.

The documentation was filmed by the body camera of Captain (res.) Kobi Cohen and seven soldiers were injured in the incident in Khan Yunis. Seven terrorists were killed.

The reservists wanted to commend these soldiers: "Give honor to Battalion 8219 and the 101 Paratroopers and Oketz forces, as well as all the heroes who sacrifice their lives for the country."