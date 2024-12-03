The forces of the IDF's 810th “Mountains” Regional Brigade, together with combat engineers and the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion carried out targeted raids in the Mount Dov area as part of the defensive effort to destroy Hezbollah tunnels in the enemy's assessment areas, the IDF announced this evening (Tuesday).

The forces located, investigated and confiscated all the weapons that were found in recent weeks in underground infrastructure in the area, and in engineering activities this week, the forces destroyed all the weapons and underground infrastructure and neutralized all the threats in this area, the IDF stated.