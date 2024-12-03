Hamas has posted another video aiming to pressure Israel into softening its positions during negotiations for a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange that would return hostages in exchange for the release of prisoners.

In the video, Hamas alleges that since October 7, 2023, 33 Israeli hostages have been killed in the Gaza Strip, with others injured. Hamas attributes full responsibility for these deaths to the Israeli government, including in the cases where Israel alleges that the hostages were killed in cold blood by Hamas.

"Occupation prisoners were killed in Gaza due to the war criminal Netanyahu's lack of compromise and continued aggression," reads the first slide in the video, which then details the dates and circumstances in which Israeli hostages were killed:

October 9, 2023 - Four enemy prisoners and their captors were killed

October 14, 2023 - Nine enemy prisoners died due to intense bombings on the Gaza Strip

December 8, 2023 - An attempted rescue by occupation forces led to the death of a captive soldier in Gaza

March 1, 2024 - Seven prisoners were killed in a bombing weeks after losing contact with their captors

June 9, 2024 - Three prisoners were killed in a massacre by occupation forces in central Gaza

August 12, 2024 - A prisoner was killed by his guard and two female prisoners were severely injured

September 2, 2024 - Six prisoners were killed; the Zionist occupation announced the return of their bodies from a tunnel in Rafah as a result of continued aggression

October 21, 2024 - A Zionist prisoner was killed in the Jabalia camp following intense Zionist bombing

November 21, 2024 - Another prisoner was killed during ongoing military operations in northern Gaza

Hamas concludes the video stating, "33 Zionists have been killed, with some of their remains lost due to the criminal Netanyahu and his fascist army."

According to Hamas, "Netanyahu's criminal lack of compromise and ongoing aggression increases the number of enemy prisoners killed! In the continuation of this insane war, you may lose your prisoners forever. Do what needs to be done before it's too late."