Hamas invasion of Israel
Yousef Mohammed

A Canadian gaming platform is selling a game allowing players to recreate the October 7th massacre.

The National Post reports that the game The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque was released two years ago. A recent update allows players to take part in the October 7th massacre as part of the Hamas's elite Nukhba force.

In the game's promotional video, an Arabic speaker says: "Where are the ones with the explosive belts? Where are they? Come here, I want a belt to blow myself up among the Zionists. It is a Jihad, a Jihad of victory or martyrdom."

IDF soldiers are depicted in the same way they are seen in Hamas videos.

Not only is the game available in Canada, but it was also offered at a significant discount during Black Friday sales.