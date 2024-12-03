In a groundbreaking and inspirational moment, Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, Israel's only deaf rabbi and Chabad-Lubavitch emissary, delivered a historic keynote address in American Sign Language (ASL) at the 41st International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim).

The world's largest rabbinic conference culminated in the largest sit-down gala in the New York City area, gathering over 6,500 rabbis and lay leaders from more than 110 countries.

Rabbi Soudakoff's address highlighted the challenges and triumphs of the Deaf Jewish community, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and the unique mission each individual possesses.

"I am addressing you today using American Sign Language—my native language. The voice you hear is not mine, but the words most definitely are," Rabbi Soudakoff signed. "For a deaf person, finding a place in the mainstream community is a struggle. But the most important part of my 'shlichus' (mission) is to be a living example that every deaf Jew can lead a fulfilling Jewish life."

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, who recently assumed his late father Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky's roles at Chabad headquarters, including director of the conference, reflected on the significance of Rabbi Soudakoff's speech.

"The Rebbe constantly emphasized that each person is born into their circumstances with a unique mission that no one else can fulfill," said Rabbi Kotlarsky. "Rabbi Soudakoff embodies this teaching, demonstrating that every individual can be an ambassador, influencing the world through their unique strengths and personality despite all odds."

The conference underscored the Rebbe's revolutionary views on inclusivity, emphasizing that every person is created by G-d with intention and purpose.

A moving video presentation shared the Rebbe's perspective on reframing disabilities, suggesting that terms like "disabled" connoted negativity. Instead, the Rebbe referred to individuals facing challenges as "special" or "exceptional," recognizing the unique strengths they've been given to overcome obstacles.

Sharing his journey to becoming a Chabad emissary, Rabbi Soudakoff signed, "If you ask me what the shluchim said to me during each of these encounters, I will tell you honestly: I have no clue because I couldn’t hear them speaking to me. I'm deaf! Remember!" he signed, eliciting warm laughter from the audience. "But what I do remember, and I can still feel it now, is the warm and loving embrace of every shliach. In every single Chabad institution I visited, I was warmly welcomed. The way the shluchim accepted me with love and kindness left an incredibly powerful impression on me. Even though there was a language barrier, it didn’t do a thing to obstruct the language of love."

Rabbi Soudakoff is the founder of Chushim Ben Dan, a Chabad center serving the approximately 15,000 members of the Deaf Jewish community in Israel. The center offers various programs, including holiday celebrations, summer camps, and a guest house that hosts dozens of deaf Jews every Shabbat, enabling them to fully experience and participate in Jewish life.

"Thanks to those who heeded the Rebbe’s call, I am here today—a shliach of the Rebbe," Rabbi Soudakoff shared. "Fellow shluchim, there are deaf Jews and Jews with various disabilities all over the world. Let us continue our efforts to reach out and inspire every single one of them."

The gala banquet marked the culmination of a conference filled with both solemn remembrance and renewed commitment. Attendees paid tribute to Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a fellow emissary tragically murdered in Dubai days before the conference, and showcased Chabad’s work on the frontlines of world crises including in Israel, Ukraine and rising antisemitism on Campuses worldwide.