Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, who was arrested on Monday morning, is being investigated by the Police Internal Affairs Department.

Yaakobi was interrogated for more than 12 hours on the suspicion of obstructing an investigation process and breaching trust. On Monday evening, he was released to his unit under restrictive conditions, including a prohibition on contacting other individuals involved in the case.

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, responded: "As the head of the Prison Service, Yaakobi has truly revolutionized the service, turning it 180 degrees around. Since taking office, there have been improvements and order has been restored in the Israel Prisons Service. I am aware of the fact that the Attorney General did not like the changes and policies he implemented, but in a democratic country, there is no room for 'framing a case’ against someone whose views and policies are not the same as yours. I fully support him, and he will continue to lead the Prison Service with a strong hand."

Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi, commented on the investigation: "The Attorney General is abusing her power. She does not like the government's policy and is targeting officials who are committed to implementing it. Investigating the Prison Service commander is nothing less than an act aimed solely at undermining government authority. Who will investigate the Attorney General for a breach of trust? Could it be that the one who is supposed to protect the law is actually above the law? It’s time for her to go home."

Earlier, MK Moshe Sa'ada (Likud) took advantage of his immunity and disclosed confidential information from the investigation. "From what I understand, it's more about transferring information and appointments, than breach of trust and bribery," said Sa'ada, former head of the Police Internal Affairs Department, to Radio 103FM.

"Unfortunately, the transfer of information from one party to another, within and outside the police force, to the media, including such appointments, are done every day," he noted.

It is to be noted that as part of an ongoing undercover police investigation, a senior officer was also arrested on suspicion of bribery, as well as a high-ranking officer suspected of bribery, breach of trust, failure to fulfill his duty, and misuse of authority.

In his statement to the media on Monday evening, Minister Ben Gvir said, “The private police force of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara crossed a red line this morning when she decided to investigate two senior members of the law enforcement authority, who carry out the policies of my government, a right-wing government.”

“When she found out that when she could not frame me through the police, she decided to go another way, via Gali’s Private Investigations Department, or by its official name: the Police Internal Affairs Department. By investigating police officers who are implementing my instructions, she is making political decisions, from personal motives, to keep holding on to her power and to deter officers from upholding my policy. Her final goal is to bring the downfall of the right-wing government,” added Ben Gvir.

He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, saying that “enough is enough! This is a wild, undemocratic, and illegal journey with one purpose: the Attorney General’s goal to overthrow the government and its leader through unlawful means. We must stop this reckless behavior and police revolution by the Attorney General.”